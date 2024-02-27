Pat McAfee appears to reconcile with current WWE champion ahead of RAW

It appears that Pat McAfee has patched things up with the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Jey Uso currently has one of the most captivating entrances in the pro wrestling scene, with the entire arena joining in the dance during his walk to the ring. This was no exception before his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther last Monday.

Pat McAfee, a member of WWE RAW's commentary team, enthusiastically joined in the dance from the top of the announce table. However, the leader of Imperium took notice and shot McAfee a stern look, prompting him to halt his dance. He even referred to McAfee as a 'stooge' after last week's show.

However, now it seems that the tension between the two has eased. Michael Cole took to Twitter before this week's RAW episode and posted a photo of Gunther and McAfee together in the backstage area.

"Obviously @PatMcAfeeShow is kissing @Gunther_AUT’s a** after being shut down a week ago during Jey Uso’s entrance," Michael Cole wrote.

Check out the screengrab of his tweet below:

Michael Cole's recent tweet ahead of WWE RAW

Gunther has held the prestigious Intercontinental Championship for more than 600 days. It will be intriguing to see who will emerge as his next challenger on the Road to WrestleMania.

