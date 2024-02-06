Pat McAfee weighs in on recent controversial WWE decision

WWE officials have had to navigate rough terrain in recent weeks due to scandals and fallout from several incidents. Now, part-timer Pat McAfee is weighing in on one major issue among fans.

Friday's live post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown went off the air with many shocked and upset fans. Right as it appeared Cody Rhodes was about to select Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 40, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his entrance to interrupt.

The Great One said a few words in The American Nightmare's ear, and then a somewhat somber Rhodes made his exit. The Rock and The Head of the Table then faced off to hype the apparent WrestleMania 40 main event.

The WWE Universe expressed frustration all weekend with the "#WeWantCody" hashtag and other trending topics. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show today, McAfee weighed in on Rhodes not getting the chance to finish his story in April. The former NFL punter pointed out that the internet is not happy.

"Wrestling fans are incredibly p***ed off that Cody Rhodes was supposed to get the job done, finally. There is a title, the one that Roman Reigns has, that Dusty Rhodes was handed in Madison Square Garden and then taken away. Everything Cody has been doing, he's been trying to get the title back into his family, seemingly going to have to wait another few months while The Rock, the biggest star in the world, the biggest star on planet earth will be taking on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Head of the Table conversation, which has been chatted about forever," he said.

McAfee continued:

"I love Cody Rhodes, I love The Rock, I love Roman Reigns. I'm very torn on this entire thing. The internet was not happy. I'm bummed out, I still don't know what's going to take place between now and WrestleMania. We're all pretty bummed out for Cody, but also very pumped this is a Rock-Roman situation. I don't know what's going to happen. Obviously, in WWE, you can never know what's going to take place. Certainly got people p***ed off on a Friday," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

Rhodes will be in action on tonight's RAW against Shinsuke Nakamura. The two ring veterans will duke it out in a Bullrope Match this time.

Dustin Rhodes sends message following WWE WrestleMania 40 backlash

AEW coach and wrestler Dustin Rhodes has been vocal with his support for his brother Cody Rhodes ever since the latter rejoined the biggest sports entertainment company in the world.

Cody and various topics related to the "#BoycottWWE" hashtag were trending all through the weekend into today as WWE fans prepare for RAW. Dustin took to X to send a message of support to his younger brother amid concern over his WrestleMania spot.

"I love you @CodyRhodes. You are a light for all of us!! #KeepSteppin," he wrote.

The Rhodes Brothers have both teamed up and wrestled against each other in WWE and AEW. The last time Cody and Dustin worked together was on January 8, 2020, when they defeated The Lucha Bros on AEW Dynamite.

What do you think will happen with Cody Rhodes and WrestleMania 40? Would you rather see a Triple Threat main event or Roman Reigns defending in singles action? Sound off in the comments below!

