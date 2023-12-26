Paul Heyman appears on WWE RAW; sends a message on behalf of Roman Reigns ahead of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

Paul Heyman had a message for Roman Reigns' potential challengers during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The consequences of The Bloodline's actions seem imminent, as multiple superstars are eyeing redemption. Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight have all made their intentions clear in the last few weeks that they are coming after Roman Reigns.

Despite the challenges, The Tribal Chief's special counsel, Paul Heyman, remains unfazed. During the latest episode of RAW, the Wiseman exuded confidence, asserting that no challengers, whether it was Styles, Orton, or Knight, will dethrone the 'GOAT of sports entertainment.'

"There will be no challengers unseeding the true GOAT of sports entertainment. And they don't care if you are Phenomenal or a Legend Killer or someone who just can't stop saying the word, YEAH," Paul Heyman said.

Check out Paul Heyman's statement below:

The three men mentioned by Heyman are set to compete in a Triple Threat Match during the 'New Year's Revolution' episode of SmackDown next week. The victor will secure an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

