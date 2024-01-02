"Paul Heyman losing his sh*t," " Cody Rhodes is All Elite" - WWE Universe goes berserk after The Rock calls out Roman Reigns on RAW

The WWE Universe recently took to social media after The Rock called out Roman Reigns on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

A few days ago, Triple H confirmed on Twitter that a former WWE champion could appear on the special episode of the red brand. The Game kept his word, and the fans were greeted with The People's Champ's return. The Rock cut an incredible promo before hitting the People's Elbow on Jinder Mahal, who was trash-talking him and the fans.

However, before leaving the ring, The Rock shocked the fans when he called out Roman Reigns by referencing his 'Head of the Table' phrase. Fans went berserk on social media after the 51-year-old finally addressed The Tribal Chief on television.

Some were worried about Cody Rhodes being unable to finish his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. One Twitter user jokingly wrote that The American Nightmare might return to AEW after Dwayne Johnson's promo. Another noted that The Bloodline's Wiseman Paul Heyman could become restless after this call out.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions on Twitter below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter

Most fans were excited to witness the dream match between The Rock and Reigns.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on Twitter

Cody Rhodes might have to wait to finish his story if The Rock vs. Roman Reigns takes place at WWE WrestleMania 40

Since Cody Rhodes returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022, he has been vocal about finishing his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The American Nightmare got a shot at the gold at WrestleMania 39 but failed to win the match. He has hinted at winning the title in 2024 multiple times, and many fans believed that Rhodes might go all the way and finally dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

However, after the latest edition of RAW and Dwayne Johnson's promo. The Stamford-based promotion might be planning a dream match between The People's Champ and The Head of the Table, which could take place at the 2024 edition of The Show of Shows.

What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Cody Rhodes' future remains to be seen.

Who do you want to see as The Tribal Chief's WrestleMania 40 opponent? Let us know in the comments section below.

