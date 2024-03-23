Paul Heyman proves how hard Roman Reigns works ahead of SmackDown

The Wiseman to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, recently shared a social media update to prove how hard The Tribal Chief works.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Heyman confronted Cody Rhodes during the latter's fiery promo. The 58-year-old proposed that on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, The Head of The Table would appear on the show alone if The American Nightmare agreed to do the same.

The former AEW star agreed and will confront the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion tonight on the blue brand. Ahead of the show, Paul Heyman took to Instagram Stories to claim that The Bloodline member is always working. He shared a picture of Roman Reigns seemingly shooting a video inside an airplane:

"Always working, even at 40,000 feet!!" wrote Heyman.

Former WWE Superstar reacts to Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame announcement

Heyman was the first personality to be announced as an inductee to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The veteran manager has managed several talents over the years, with former WWE Superstar Ryback being one of them.

The Big Guy posted a video on X to congratulate Heyman. However, The 42-year-old also criticized Paul and referred to him as a lazy, lying, cheating, shortcut-taking, and manipulative person:

"Paul Heyman, aka Oswald Cobblepot is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. And I just wanna say personally congratulations to this pizza pie stuffing, fudgesickle pop s***stain, whitey tightey-wearing sloth of a human being. Paul has made a great career for himself being a lazy, lying, cheating, shortcut-taking, just manipulative horrible human being and he is actually great fit for the WWE Hall of Fame," he said.

Ryback further stated that he feels Paul Heyman is not as skilled on the microphone as he is perceived to be:

"This whole thing seems very rushed and it just makes you wonder, with everything going on with WWE and Vince McMahon’s lawsuit with Brock Lesnar’s involvement and Lesnar with Paul Heyman, it just makes you kinda think, doesn’t it? And Paul, just know that The Big Guy Ryback thinks you’re a Grade A piece of s*** and you’re not nearly as good on the microphone as they think you are."

Heyman worked alongside Ryback in 2013. Unfortunately, the pairing did not reap many rewards, resulting in the two parting ways soon after. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has often fired shots at his former manager after leaving the company.

