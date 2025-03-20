Paul Heyman provides an important update on Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are set to appear on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, with the OTC's rivals CM Punk and Seth Rollins also slated to be present on the show. The Wiseman took to X (fka Twitter) to provide an update on his and Reigns' status ahead of the same.

Reigns made his return to WWE programming last week on RAW, where he attacked Seth Rollins for injuring him at Royal Rumble. The Head of the Table also went after CM Punk after he saw the latter interact with his Wiseman in the ring. Both Punk and Rollins are hellbent on exacting revenge against the OTC and will be present on the blue brand this Friday, where Reigns will also make an appearance.

Paul Heyman, who seems to be stuck between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, was seen with the OG Bloodline leader ahead of the show. The Wiseman posted a video of them boarding their flight and noted that they were on their way to Italy, where SmackDown will take place this week.

WWE analyst believes Paul Heyman could leave Roman Reigns for CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman owes a favor to CM Punk as the latter helped the OG Bloodline in their WarGames match against Solo Sikoa's faction. While the favor has not been discussed on WWE programming in a long time, the Best in the World could bring it up now that he looks set to feud with Roman Reigns.

Sam Roberts also speculated the same, noting that he sees Punk acquiring the services of Heyman at WrestleMania in exchange for helping him out at Survivor Series.

"What if CM Punk favor is he gets Paul Heyman’s services for one night. That if, whenever Punk needs it, he can call on Heyman and CM Punk can have his Wiseman back in his corner. What if Punk calls on Heyman for WrestleMania? What if it’s a Triple Threat between Roman, Punk and Rollins but Heyman has to be in CM Punk’s corner."

Roman Reigns looks set to face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. The match will likely be confirmed on the upcoming SmackDown, where all three men will be present.

