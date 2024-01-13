Paul Heyman sends a message after calling Roman Reigns at the end of WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown ended on an ominous note. Following Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa's loss to Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a three-on-two-handicap match, Paul Heyman decided to call Roman Reigns. Now, he has shared an update following the whole ordeal.

Understandably, Heyman was unhappy with the outcome of the main event. After all, he had failed to find a third partner for Uso and Sikoa, which resulted in their defeat. To that end, his call with The Tribal Chief couldn't have been pleasant. That said, his reaction, which he shared on 'X,' was rather anticlimactic.

Rather than share details about his phone call with The Head of the Table, Heyman took this opportunity to take a shot at the cold city of Nebraska. The recent episode of SmackDown was held there, and he wasn't all that happy. He shared a picture of himself on X/Twitter, looking rather peeved while stating he hopes he can warm up soon.

"Leaving Lincoln, Nebraska. Hopefully, by the end of the weekend, my b**ls will defrost."

You can check out the tweet here.

The Nebraskans likely won't take these comments kindly. Nevertheless, the Wiseman will remain unbothered. The more pressing question is what the Wiseman and The Tribal Chief talked about.

Could Roman Reigns punish Paul Heyman on next week's episode of SmackDown?

At this point, there is no telling what Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman discussed at the end of the show. But, if one thing is certain, Reigns will not be happy with the results of this week's SmackDown, and Heyman's mistake will be fresh on his mind.

This begs the question, could Heyman be in trouble for his failure this week? He tried his level best to find Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa a partner but to no avail. So, it wouldn't be that surprising to see Reigns chew out the Wiseman on live television next week.

That aside, Reigns should be more focused on his opponents for the Royal Rumble. Orton, Styles, and Knight are tough cookies and will give the Undisputed Universal Champion a run for his money in their Fatal Four-Way.

Do you think Roman Reigns will have something in store for Heyman next week? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

