Paul Heyman reacts to The Rock calling out Cody Rhodes' crybaby fans

Paul Heyman has reacted to The Rock calling out Cody Rhodes' "crybabies" during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

During last week's episode of SmackDown, The People's Champion seemingly replaced Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 as he stepped up to Roman Reigns. This caused a huge backlash on social media, leading to the #WeWantCody trending.

Taking to his Instagram story, The Wiseman reacted to the bold comments made by The Rock.

"@therock makes some interesting points on @espn @patmcafeeshow," wrote Heyman.

The Rock reacted to his daughter Ava receiving death threats over the Cody Rhodes situation

The Rock's ongoing drama with Cody Rhodes and his storyline with Roman Reigns led to Ava receiving death threats from members of the WWE Universe.

Ava is currently signed to WWE and has been working on NXT. She was recently promoted to the General Manager of the brand and has been doing a tremendous job in her new role.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, The Great One reacted to his daughter receiving death threats. He said:

"She's feeling it too [Fan backlash]... Oh yeah, Cody's gotta finish his story... By the way, she's also got death threats. It's crazy... C'mon guys, we're all in this thing, and by the way, what happens in the middle of the ring and on these storylines, don't forget that, again inside baseball, outside the ring, we all talk. We all can figure this thing out while working together."

The Rock's match with Roman Reigns is yet to be made official but could be confirmed during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen which direction WWE is headed towards with Cody Rhodes.

