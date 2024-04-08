Paul Heyman reflects on biggest WrestleMania main event ahead of Night 2

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has shared a message of reflection ahead of tonight's massive Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Roman Reigns this past Friday night. He gave a passionate speech and was also ringside for The Bloodline's victory over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins last night during Night One.

Paul Heyman took to his Instagram to share a fan drawing ahead of Night Two of WWE WrestleMania XL. The legendary manager noted that it has been quite the weekend so far ahead of tonight's huge title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

"Well, it’s been quite the F’N weekend so far, hasn’t it been?" he wrote.

Gunther comments on the chances of Paul Heyman becoming his manager in WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently discussed the idea of Paul Heyman serving as his manager in the promotion.

The Ring General's incredible reign as Intercontinental Champion came to a stunning end last night at 666 days. Sami Zayn overcame the odds and pinned the leader of Imperium after connecting with multiple Helluva Kicks.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Gunther was asked if he'd like to have Heyman as his manager. The 36-year-old shared he liked how things were at the moment, but praised Paul Heyman as one of the biggest personalities in the business.

"I think right now I'm good for how it is. He's one of the biggest personalities in wrestling. Everybody knows how he is and everybody knows who he is. Obviously there's a lot of knowledge, like I've spoken to him a few times, obviously, and the advice he can give or the experiences he can share, they're precious to hear for anybody else involved in our business." [From 12:19 – 12:50]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Cody Rhodes came up short in his quest to dethrone Roman Reigns last year at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can finally finish his story tonight and dethrone The Tribal Chief.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame speech on Friday? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion