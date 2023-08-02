Paul Heyman reveals surprising "behind the scenes" Vince McMahon quirk

Paul Heyman recently revealed a surprising quirk about Vince McMahon behind the scenes.

Vince McMahon is responsible for building the company into the global juggernaut it is today. He is also known for being one of the most intimidating figures backstage. Given that he is the one who signs the paychecks, people have to put up with his many quirks. One of McMahon's behind-the-scenes traits was revealed by Paul Heyman recently.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Heyman answered the question regarding who the best trash talker was in WWE.

"Vince McMahon behind the scenes. My God. Chairman of the Board. Also, he controls the paychecks."

Stephen A. Smith asked Heyman if Vince McMahon was better than him. To this, he answered:

"If he wants to. He’s paying the paychecks. He starts talking trash…" [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Paul Heyman called himself the GOAT

Heyman is one of the most successful WWE managers in history. Most of his clients have gone on to become world champions. Hence, it should come as no surprise that the Wiseman of the Bloodline declared himself the greatest of all time during the same interview.

He also showed no respect to other successful managers like Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan and Jimmy Hart.

"I'm the GOAT. The greatest of all time. Undisputed," said Heyman. "Well there was Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan," replied Smith. "Screw him, he's dead," said Heyman. "Jimmy Hart's still alive, which proves that God doesn't answer my prayers. You want me to prove to you that I'm the GOAT? I'm with [Roman Reigns]. Why would he settle for anything less than the GOAT? He's the Tribal Chief."

Check out the interview here:

Heyman may very well be the greatest manager of all time in WWE, given the clientele he has managed over the years.

What do you make of Paul Heyman's comments on Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section.

