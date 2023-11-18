Paul Heyman's mind-blowing John Cena tease on WWE SmackDown leaves legend in awe (Exclusive)

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Paul Heyman cut a phenomenal promo where he teased a John Cena appearance. His promo had fans on the edge of their seats, leaving the legendary WWE manager Dutch Mantell in awe.

The fans saw Paul Heyman come out with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on Friday Night SmackDown. Heyman teased an appearance by the 16-time World Champion before stating that Cena was too ashamed to come out and say goodbye to the WWE Universe.

He put Solo Sikoa over by stating that The Enforcer defeated John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023 and ended his career. He added that the multiple Samoan Spikes to Cena’s throat left him unable to speak.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk after SmackDown, Dutch Mantell claimed that Paul Heyman had fans fooled for a while. He added that the manager did a great job with the John Cena tease.

"Did you think Cena would come out or not?"...I didn't either. But you think the fans thought, 'well, he might come.' Well done," Dutch Mantell said. [54:22 - 54:32]

Fans will have to wait to see what the future holds for the 16-time World Champion. Cena could take a break from the ring after helping the Stamford-based company put Solo Sikoa and many other stars over.

