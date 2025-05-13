"Paul Heyman's next move," "CM Punk won't see it coming" - Fans react to major WWE name's potential turn

CM Punk and Paul Heyman have been friends and foes in WWE for over a decade, and they've entered a new chapter in their respective careers. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the possibility of Sami Zayn turning on The Second City Saint following Monday Night RAW.
On the latest edition of RAW, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso stood tall in the ring against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker after a brawl. However, the shot from the show was very familiar, and it reminded many of an iconic moment in WWE.
The shot was almost identical to the one where Seth Rollins turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose and joined The Authority with Triple H and Randy Orton in 2014. The WWE Universe immediately pointed out the similarity when Sami Zayn was seen holding a steel chair in the ring.
After the show, fans reacted to it, and many speculated that The Honorary Uce might turn on CM Punk and join Paul Heyman's new alliance in the coming weeks, possibly at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Zayn and Punk are set to team up for a tag team match against Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins.
Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins offered a spot to Sami Zayn on WWE RAW
WrestleMania 41 ended with a few upsets, and Paul Heyman aligning with Seth Rollins was probably the biggest one from either night. Later, Bron Breakker joined the fray and accepted Rollins and Heyman as his new mentors on Monday Night RAW, where they decimated CM Punk and Roman Reigns.
On the next WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman encountered Sami Zayn. The veterans spoke highly of the former Honorary Uce and offered him a spot. However, they also wanted him to leave Red Brand if he refused to join them and decided to go up against them.
When Sami Zayn refused the offer, the villainous duo took Zayn out in the show's main event. Lately, the four-time Intercontinental Champion stood alongside CM Punk and Jey Uso. However, it will be interesting to see if he turns on Punk in the coming weeks and aligns with the new alliance.