"Paul Heyman's next move," "CM Punk won't see it coming" - Fans react to major WWE name's potential turn

CM Punk and Paul Heyman have been friends and foes in WWE for over a decade, and they've entered a new chapter in their respective careers. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the possibility of Sami Zayn turning on The Second City Saint following Monday Night RAW.

Ad

On the latest edition of RAW, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso stood tall in the ring against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker after a brawl. However, the shot from the show was very familiar, and it reminded many of an iconic moment in WWE.

The shot was almost identical to the one where Seth Rollins turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose and joined The Authority with Triple H and Randy Orton in 2014. The WWE Universe immediately pointed out the similarity when Sami Zayn was seen holding a steel chair in the ring.

Ad

Trending

After the show, fans reacted to it, and many speculated that The Honorary Uce might turn on CM Punk and join Paul Heyman's new alliance in the coming weeks, possibly at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Zayn and Punk are set to team up for a tag team match against Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans react to Sami Zayn's potential heel turn! [Image credits: X/Twitter]

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins offered a spot to Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

WrestleMania 41 ended with a few upsets, and Paul Heyman aligning with Seth Rollins was probably the biggest one from either night. Later, Bron Breakker joined the fray and accepted Rollins and Heyman as his new mentors on Monday Night RAW, where they decimated CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Ad

On the next WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman encountered Sami Zayn. The veterans spoke highly of the former Honorary Uce and offered him a spot. However, they also wanted him to leave Red Brand if he refused to join them and decided to go up against them.

When Sami Zayn refused the offer, the villainous duo took Zayn out in the show's main event. Lately, the four-time Intercontinental Champion stood alongside CM Punk and Jey Uso. However, it will be interesting to see if he turns on Punk in the coming weeks and aligns with the new alliance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More