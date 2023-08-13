"Paul Heyman can't save The Bloodline now" - Fiery exchange sparks outrageous reactions from WWE fans

WWE fans have been treated to some of the best segments over the past three years, courtesy of The Bloodline. Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have been at the center of the drama surrounding the iconic faction. However, a recent fiery exchange between Heyman and Kurt Angle has fans torn.

Last week's SmackDown saw Jey Uso assault Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso before claiming he was done with The Bloodline and WWE. The former tag team champion's comments drew a mixed reaction from his fans.

Kurt Angle later commented that the faction has had a good run, but it looks like the program is nearing its end. However, the Olympic gold medalist's comments did not make Paul Heyman happy. Reigns' Wise Man took a shot at the Hall of Famer immediately, causing fans to react to his post.

Paul Heyman's reaction to Kurt Angle's comments

Some fans supported Heyman's views and believed that The Bloodline still had a lot to give to the business. Meanwhile, others pointed out that the storyline was becoming weak, and it was now time for the creative team to conclude the angle soon.

Fans will likely see Jey Uso return and engage in a heated rivalry with his brother for the first time. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief will continue manipulating the twin brothers while pushing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign further.

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns may not defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for some time

Roman Reigns has been the top champion in the company for nearly three years. He has taken down some of the biggest names WWE has ever produced, but most of his defenses have been marred by interferences.

Reigns' latest match against Jey Uso saw the return of Jimmy Uso, who prevented his twin brother from winning the title. This added another layer to The Bloodline storyline.

Following the show, reports suggested Reigns may have been injured during his match against Jey. If true, The Tribal Chief may not defend his title for some time.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Samoan faction and the twins. It could head in a completely different direction in the coming months.

