"You have to think VERY FAST on your feet" - Paul Heyman on his SmackDown segment at MSG

Paul Heyman recently took to Twitter to highlight how he managed his segment with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on this week's WWE SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief kicked off the latest SmackDown episode at Madison Square Garden by asking the New York crowd to acknowledge him. The Beast then interrupted the festivities, walked down to the ring, and created an awkward moment by asking Paul Heyman why he never told The Head of the Table that he would be returning at SummerSlam. These words created a rift and led to The Usos and Reigns (The Bloodline) leaving the on-screen advocate visibly flustered and in the ring with Lesnar.

Paul Heyman soon went into survival mode and rolled back to his days as The Beast's ally, introducing him to the WWE Universe. However, the former champion was in no mood for games as he compelled Heyman to accept his challenge for Reigns' Universal Championship. What followed was utter chaos as The Bloodline was unsuccessful in overcoming Lesnar's threat.

When asked about his promo on SmackDown via Twitter, Heyman explained that working as Brock Lesnar's advocate and being the current special counsel to Roman Reigns has equipped him to think fast. This quick thinking probably saved Heyman from an even worse fate at the hands of the returning superstar.

"When you serve as #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief (and served as #Advocate to the #Beast), you have to think VERY FAST on your feet!"

Paul Heyman is caught between two behemoths

Heyman may be in the most uncomfortable situation of his career, being caught in the crossfire between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He has a long history with the latter and started serving as the legal counsel to The Tribal Chief just over a year ago.

Heyman has always maintained that his loyalties now lie with the Head of the Table. But Lesnar's revelations on SmackDown this week have sowed the seeds of doubt in Reigns' mind.

It will be interesting to see how this story plays out in the weeks leading up to Extreme Rules, where the Universal Champion will face 'The Demon' Finn Balor.

