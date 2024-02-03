Paul Heyman sends cryptic five-word message after Cody Rhodes gives up his WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman took to social media to send a five-word message after Cody Rhodes' major WrestleMania 40 announcement.

During the final segment of this week's episode of SmackDown, Rhodes confirmed that he won't be challenging Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Shortly afterward, The Rock made his way out to the ring and confronted The Tribal Chief. In doing so, WWE teased a match between the two men at The Showcase of Immortals.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman sent a five-word message in reaction to The American Nightmare's announcement.

"I BELIEVE IN CONSPIRACY THEORIES!" Heyman shared.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story below:

What the future has in store for Cody Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 40 remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul revealed the advice he received from Paul Heyman

Logan Paul recently revealed the advice that he received from Paul Heyman. The Maverick has previously challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

While speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, the Maverick revealed what Heyman had told him after Reigns' title defense against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Logan Paul said:

“Paul Heyman goes, ‘Come here, son.’ Motions me over. ‘What’s up Paul?’ He goes, ‘You want some motivation?’ ‘Absolutely.’ He goes, ‘Follow that motherf**ker.’ He goes, ‘You can do it.’ Kevin, he’s ruthless, I’ll be honest with you. He has fingerprints on my chest. My shoulder. I’ll be honest, I underestimated him. I was playing chess and he was playing checkers."

Following Roman Reigns' successful title defense, Paul defeated Kevin Owens to retain his United States Championship. The feud between the two men continued on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Heyman will shift his focus towards The Tribal Chief's feud with The Rock. It remains to be seen when the two superstars will cross paths in an official match.

