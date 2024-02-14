Paul Heyman sends a four-word message aimed at Roman Reigns ahead of his return on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman took to social media to send a message aimed at Roman Reigns ahead of his return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

During this week's show of the blue brand, Reigns will be making his return to TV alongside The Rock. At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull took the professional wrestling world by storm after engaging in a brawl with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Taking to X/Twitter, Heyman shared a photo from the Press Event and sent a four-word message aimed at Reigns.

"Oh, What a Pass!" Paul Heyman shared.

What the future has in store for The Tribal Chief and the Wiseman remains to be seen.

Kevin Nash believes Roman Reigns won't reach the level of The Rock in WWE

Kevin Nash has praised Roman Reigns but believes that The Tribal Chief won't reach the level of The Rock in WWE.

While speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash recalled The Rock's decision to turn heel at WrestleMania 18 due to Hulk Hogan's popularity. While Nash is a fan of Reigns, he believes that the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was not as big as The Great One.

Kevin Nash said:

"People forget how good of a f***ing heel Rock was. People also forget how quick in Toronto Rock made the adjustment on Hogan when the building made the adjustment with Hulk... I'm sorry, man, and I think Roman's been a great champion... I think he's a star. He's somebody that I would go pay and see, but not as much as Dwayne. He'll never be Dwayne."

In the episode of Friday Night SmackDown that followed the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, Heyman confronted Triple H. The Wiseman also confirmed that he would be appearing on this week's show alongside Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL. The Rock is expected to be involved in the lead-up to The Show of Shows this year.

