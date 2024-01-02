Paul Heyman sends message to Roman Reigns ahead of RAW Day 1

Paul Heyman recently sent a message to Roman Reigns ahead of the much anticipated RAW: DAY 1.

2023 was a monumental year for the Stamford-based company, as they broke many long-standing business records. From merchandise revenue to ticket sales, the wrestling promotion witnessed unprecedented numbers. Earlier today, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, shared a graphic on Instagram mentioning all the benchmarks set by the company in the past year.

Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram stories to send a message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Wiseman reshared Triple H's post as he thanked The Tribal Chief.

With his thank you message, the 58-year-old implied that the leader of The Bloodline is responsible for the company's success in 2023.

"Thank You, my Tribal Chief!" wrote Paul Heyman.

Here is a screenshot of Heyman's Instagram story:

A Screenshot of Paul Heyman's Instagram post.

Roman Reigns has had another remarkable year in the company. The former member of The Shield has extended his title reign to over 1200 days. His next title defense will be at the Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight will compete in a triple-threat match to win an opportunity to challenge The Tribal Chief for his championship title at the premium live event.

Eric Bischoff shares his views on Roman Reigns

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised The Tribal Chief's journey to the top. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the possibility of Reigns surpassing Hulk Hogan's record:

"The story is amazing and it hasn't been easy. This has not been easy. This has been a difficult journey and he survived it, man. He survived it all an came out on top. I love the story. And if he ends up eclipsing Hulk Hogan, if there's anybody that deserves it because of overcoming his personal journeys and stories along that journey, da*n, it's Roman Reigns," he said.

The 68-year-old further praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stated that he will be rooting for Reigns to go past Hulk Hogan:

"And I think it's a testimony to perseverance and hard work and commitment and support. Hats off, man if you beat that Hulk Hogan, those are 1,000 days? [Hogan is at 1474] Okay, I'm pushing for 1475 for Roman. That's what I'd love to see," he said.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's take on Roman's championship reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.