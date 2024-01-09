Paul Heyman sends a message to Roman Reigns following WWE SmackDown's massive ratings increase

Paul Heyman recently took to social media to send a special message to Roman Reigns after it was reported that last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, themed New Year's Revolution, drew a huge rating.

The Tribal Chief made his long-awaited return during the blue brand's show. After the show began, Roman was asked to share his thoughts on The Rock calling him out on RAW: Day 1 last week, but he just laughed it off. In the main event of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, he and the rest of The Bloodline attacked AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight during their Triple-Threat Match. The bout was supposed to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but General Manager Nick Aldis announced that it would be a Fatal 4-Way Match instead.

After a fan revealed on Twitter that last Friday's episode of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution averaged its highest viewership since September 2023, Paul Heyman responded to the tweet by thanking Roman Reigns.

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet below:

WWE veteran Bully Ray wants Roman Reigns to lose his title to The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2024

Cody Rhodes will compete in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, and he is planning on winning the contest once again and headlining WrestleMania for the second time in a row. The Rock is now in the picture as well, and he probably wants to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

While speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE veteran Bully Ray proposed that the main event of WrestleMania 40 should be a Triple-Threat match between Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

"Cody [Rhodes] wins the Rumble [2024 Royal Rumble]. Rock vs. Roman [Reigns] at Elimination Chamber, Rock wins. Rock is your Universal Champion. The match becomes Cody vs. Roman vs. The Rock at WrestleMania [40]. Cody pins The Rock. Coming out of WrestleMania, you now have two opponents for Cody Rhodes that he did not defeat. He never beat Randy, he never beat Roman. You have two quality opponents, main event opponents, for Cody, coming out of Mania," Bully Ray said. [00:22 - 01:12]

Drew McIntyre is the latest WWE Superstar to declare his name for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Scottish Warrior made the announcement on the latest episode of RAW.

