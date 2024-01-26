Paul Heyman sends a warning to CM Punk and Cody Rhodes; teases someone from 'another promotion' making an upset

Paul Heyman recently delved into various potential scenarios that could unfold during the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, particularly involving CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

This year's Men's Royal Rumble Match is garnering significant excitement, being deemed one of the most anticipated Rumbles in recent memory. Despite several viable contenders in the bout, Punk and Rhodes stand out as the primary favorites to go on and headline WrestleMania 40.

However, Paul Heyman has suggested the likelihood of a major upset. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Wiseman emphasized the numerous variables in a Royal Rumble match, noting that anyone could become a legend with just one move. He also discussed the possibility of someone from NXT, another promotion, or a returning legend stealing the spotlight by eliminating CM Punk or Cody Rhodes.

"An unknown can become a legend in one move. Imagine the publicity of someone who throws someone who's right now, I would say favorite to win is CM Punk. So what happens if some unknown, someone from NXT, someone that comes in from another promotion, someone that hasn't been around in years throws CM Punk over the top rope. Or Cody Rhodes over the top rope....There are so many variables in the Royal Rumble match," Paul Heyman said. [0:26 - 1:38]

CM Punk is not 'THE favorite' to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, according to Bobby Lashley

After CM Punk declared his entry into this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, a prevailing sentiment among fans is that the Best in the World is the clear favorite to secure the win.

However, Bobby Lashley does not believe so. During a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The All Mighty expressed that while Punk may appear to be the favorite with his triumphant return and immense fan support, but that was not the case. Lashley acknowledged Punk as one of the favorites but emphasized that he is not the absolute top contender.

"So, he's back. And with that being said, I think he's a possible favorite because everybody knows that he has his history and his apparent interaction with the crowd. So, I think he's a favorite. I don't think he's THE favorite. I think he's one of the favorites. I don't think he's THE favorite," Bobby Lashley said.

The All Mighty has also officially thrown his hat into the ring for this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, and it will be intriguing to witness if he can emerge victorious and secure a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

What did you make of Paul Heyman's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

