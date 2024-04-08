Paul Heyman takes an extremely personal shot at Cody Rhodes minutes before WrestleMania XL Night 2 main event

WWE is just minutes away from the WrestleMania XL main event, which will see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match will be held under Bloodline Rules, which are essentially a No Holds Barred stipulation.

Paul Heyman was interviewed by Kayla Braxton while backstage at Lincoln Financial Field during Mania Sunday. The Wiseman was asked about tonight's main event, which led to the 2024 WWE Hall of Famer name-dropping Brandi Rhodes in one of the more viral moments from WrestleMania Weekend.

The Wiseman declared that there are no disqualifications in a Bloodline Rules match. He said the winner will leave WrestleMania with the championship, and the loser will go home to "Brandi."

Expand Tweet

Brandi has not responded to Heyman as of this writing. She has remained active on social media, fueling speculation on a potential WWE return during the biggest weekend of the year. Her husband also dropped a major tease while doing media.

Brandi has not wrestled an official match since January 26, 2022. She defeated KiLynn King in a match for AEW Dark that night. Cody just revealed that his wife was treated badly while working for All Elite Wrestling.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Who will win tonight's WrestleMania XL main event? The challenger, Cody Rhodes The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion