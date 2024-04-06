Paul Heyman takes massive shot at "dumbf*ck irrelevant oldtimer" before WWE Hall of Fame induction

Paul Heyman has taken a massive jibe at an "old-timer" ahead of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight.

Heyman was the first inductee announced for this year's WWE Hall of Fame. He has done it all in the business and is regarded by many fans as one of the biggest creative geniuses in WWE history.

Paul Heyman is quite active on his Instagram and Twitter handles. The veteran recently shared a story on Instagram, featuring an artwork of the legendary Dangerous Alliance. He used to manage the notorious faction during his time in WCW back in the day. Heyman wrote the following in the caption of his story:

"'You've peaked kid! This is as far up the ladder you'll ever get! Enjoy while it lasts!' - Dumbf*ck irrelevant oldtimer, 1992."

It's quite clear from Heyman's story that an 'old-timer' had told him he wouldn't amount to much in the business following his WCW stint. Heyman certainly proved them wrong and has done incredibly well for himself over the next three decades or so since.

Heyman currently manages The Bloodline. He formed the faction with Roman Reigns four years ago. He has done quite an incredible job as the mouthpiece of the stable so far.

Congratulations from everyone here at Sportskeeda to Paul Heyman on his Hall of Fame induction!

