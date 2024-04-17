"Paybacks a bi**h for you" - The Rock issues a warning to The Undertaker following his appearance at WrestleMania XL

WWE legend The Rock had a message for The Undertaker following the latter's interference at WrestleMania XL.

On Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match saw a lot of twists and turns with The Undertaker getting involved at one point to take out The Rock. This in turn helped Cody Rhodes settle the score with Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Weeks after WrestleMania XL, The Great One took to social media to send out a warning to The Phenom. The Final Boss stated that he would surely take revenge on the Hall of Famer for his unnecessary involvement during the bout between Rhodes and Reigns.

"The guy sure knows how to ruin a party. I’ll see you down the road, my friend. Paybacks [sic] a bi**h for you - but fun for me. - Final Boss," wrote The Brahma Bull.

Check out The Great One's Instagram post here.

Mark Henry predicted The Rock's future match against Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry predicted The Rock's future in the company following his involvement at WrestleMania XL and a potential match against Cody Rhodes.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Henry claimed that The Brahma Bull might not show up right now, but will make a comeback before WrestleMania next year to take his revenge on Cody Rhodes.

"How long is it gonna be before Rock and Cody? I would put it a year timeline on The Rock and Cody. The Rock probably won't be back until before WrestleMania next year," he said. [14:04 - 14:17]

It remains to be seen when The Rock will return to WWE, and what the future holds for him.

