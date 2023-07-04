"Perfect end" - Fans react to Roman Reigns possibly facing former WWE Champion after over five years

Roman Reigns is currently amid one of the most dominant title reigns in WWE history. The historic run started with him defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020, and fans are in favor of the storyline coming full circle with The Tribal Chief and Wyatt once again facing off at Payback this year.

Roman Reigns' journey to stardom started at SummerSlam 2020, where he returned as a heel and attacked Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their match. A week later, at Payback, The Tribal Chief pinned The Monster of All Monsters to capture the Universal Championship. The Eater of the Worlds never got a chance for a rematch as he was drafted to RAW, and the last singles match between Roman and Wyatt is still the one that happened in 2018.

Reigns is expected to put his coveted title on the line at SummerSlam, with Jey Uso likely being his opponent. There have also been rumors of Bray Wyatt attacking the megastar at the end of the show to set up a match for Payback. While these are just speculations at the moment, many fans reacted to the potential match on Twitter. While some were in favor of the storyline coming full circle, many others rejected the idea.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

BUT Bray shouldn't lose his first match back so IF it's Roman vs Bray at Payback, Bray should win. Wrestlebuddy @Wrestle_buddy Would you like to see this at #Payback Would you like to see this at #Payback https://t.co/e97iVPvmOY I would like to see Roman vs Bray at Payback because Payback was when Roman won the Universal TitleBUT Bray shouldn't lose his first match back so IF it's Roman vs Bray at Payback, Bray should win. twitter.com/Wrestle_buddy/… I would like to see Roman vs Bray at Payback because Payback was when Roman won the Universal TitleBUT Bray shouldn't lose his first match back so IF it's Roman vs Bray at Payback, Bray should win. twitter.com/Wrestle_buddy/…

Roberto @Rubencio85 @Wrestle_buddy From a storyline perspective, this match has all the sense in the world. But the thing is that Bray Wyatt in the world title picture is something that never end up well, that is my main issue with this. @Wrestle_buddy From a storyline perspective, this match has all the sense in the world. But the thing is that Bray Wyatt in the world title picture is something that never end up well, that is my main issue with this.

MrVonDudenstein @MrVonDudenstein @Wrestle_buddy They can't have Wyatt out this long just to feed him a sure loss right away @Wrestle_buddy They can't have Wyatt out this long just to feed him a sure loss right away

Harrison Jewell @begonalready3 @Wrestle_buddy If bray cuts the supernatural bs then in ALL for this. Without it he’s one of the best acts in the company @Wrestle_buddy If bray cuts the supernatural bs then in ALL for this. Without it he’s one of the best acts in the company

Roman Reigns will be put on trial on WWE SmackDown

Reigns has not defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on TV programming since his victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. He has been in action in tag competitions at the last two premium live events, with the latest one coming against his own cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank. The Tribal Chief was pinned for the first time in 1294 days at the event.

However, The Usos seem to have more in store for The Head of the Table as the duo announced last night that they'd be putting Roman Reigns on trial on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, with the segment being called The Tribal Court.

It'll also be interesting to see how The Head of the Table reacts to getting pinned in over three and half years. He was seen having a meltdown after the loss at Money in the Bank, and if the past is any indication, one can expect a more unhinged version of Roman Reigns in the coming time.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes