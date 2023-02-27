"Perfect Roman Reigns successor" - WWE Universe erupts after reports of Triple H being high on SmackDown star

Once Roman Reigns takes time off from WWE, picking his successor will be a daunting task for Triple H. Fans on social media believe that Gunther could be a viable successor to the Tribal Chief after reports of the company’s higher-ups being high on the Austrian star.
Gunther has been on a rapid ascend since being promoted to SmackDown last year. The 35-year-old has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 200 days and is undefeated in singles matches on the main roster.
It was recently reported that Triple H and other higher-ups in WWE love Gunther, and the latter could be involved in the world title picture by SummerSlam 2023.
Fans welcomed the idea with open arms as many believed that The Ring General could be the perfect candidate to lead the company after Roman Reigns. You can check out some of the tweets below:
WWE veteran picks Gunther over Roman Reigns as his wrestler of the year
Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last several years. The Tribal Chief has not been pinned in over 1000 days and currently holds both world titles.
However, Dutch Mantell picked Gunther as his wrestler of the year. The former WWE manager stated that while he expects Reigns to win be the wrestler of the year; he believes Gunther has shown more potential over the last year.
"Name another performer that has received the attention Roman Reigns has, none of them, nobody. So I expect him to repeat wrestler of the year, although, I don't know if I would vote for him. Because I think, another guy, even though he is really low-key, has really shown me more, more potential actually. And it's hard to grasp [what] Roman has done, all that he's done. But I would pick, for me personally I would pick Gunther as wrestler of the year because he hasn't had a bad match at all and that people buy him."
Mantell also had special praise reserved for The Ring General:
"When he goes in, he goes in there to beat somebody a**. All eyes are on Gunther because his stuff looks solid, it looks real. You could even hear it, if you're ringside you could feel it. So, he's actually playing his role well and he's just got started."
Gunther and Roman Reigns are yet to cross paths in WWE. It is bound to be an epic clash if the two ever meet inside the squared circle.
Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here