PHOTO: 27-year-old poses with Rhea Ripley, latter reacts on Twitter

In recent weeks, Rhea Ripley has been heavily involved with WWE NXT. Current NXT star Yulisa Leon recently took to Twitter to share photos with The Eradicator.

Leon has been signed to WWE since 2019. She made her professional wrestling debut at 205 Live and eventually started teaming up with Valentina Feroz. Recently, the duo has formed an alliance with Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer.

Taking to Twitter, the 27-year-old shared photos of herself with Ripley and sent a three-word message.

"Mami? No… MAMASOTA," wrote Leon.

Check out Yulisa Leon's photos with Rhea Ripley:

Ripley also reacted to the same with a follow-up tweet:

Ripley's recent involvement in NXT has also seen her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio win the North American Championship.

Mysterio recently dethroned Wes Lee and retained his title in a Triple Threat Match at Great American Bash. The three-way bout also involved Mustafa Ali.

Dutch Mantell believes Rhea Ripley will soon wrestle a male superstar

Rhea Ripley has already crossed paths with several male WWE Superstars. The latest instance was when she hit the Riptide on Wes Lee at the Great American Bash.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Ripley's current rival, Raquel Rodriguez, doesn't stand a chance against her. The veteran further discussed the possibility of The Eradicator wrestling a male superstar at some point. Mantell said:

"I wouldn't drag that out too much because Rhea has places to go, and she needs to get there fairly quick. So I this Raquel Rodriguez girl, and I like her. [But] I don't think she needs to stand in the way. Rhea Ripley is the modern-day Chyna. That's what she is. I think we will eventually see her wrestle a guy, and I think that will be good. Ripley over by a pinfall with no shenanigans."

Rhea Ripley the Women's World Champion.

Damian Priest the MITB contract holder.

Dominik Mysterio gets the most heat weekly.



Finn Balor is lacking in that department. The Judgment Day since Edge was removed as leader of the group has only grown stronger.Rhea Ripley the Women's World Champion.Damian Priest the MITB contract holder.Dominik Mysterio gets the most heat weekly.Finn Balor is lacking in that department. pic.twitter.com/NrM5DKcZDY

Ripley isn't scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.

Would you like to see more of Mami in NXT?

