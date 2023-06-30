[PHOTO] Charlotte Flair dons her crown in spellbinding picture; leaves fans speechless

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair left fans speechless with a "rare" and spellbinding picture she posted on Twitter.

The Queen made her shocking return on the June 9 episode of SmackDown and confronted WWE Women's Champion Asuka as she was presented with the new title. She challenged The Empress of Tomorrow to a match which the latter accepted.

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair would go up against Asuka on the June 30 episode of SmackDown before Money in the Bank.

Flair recently took to Twitter and posted a stunning picture of herself in a crown with the caption, "rare."

Charlotte has already won numerous titles, including the RAW Women's Championship six times, SmackDown Women's Championship seven times, NXT Women's Championship twice, Divas Championship once, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once.

The Queen will be looking to add another title to her already-stacked accomplishments on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Universe reacted to Charlotte Flair's picture

Flair is known for sharing amazing photos on her social media platforms. Fans always love her unique style and appreciate her beauty.

A lot of fans commented on the post and praised The Queen for her look.

One fan wrote that Flair is "once in a lifetime."

Another user wrote that the Queen would remain forever just like diamonds.

One fan wrote that they saw Flair in Mobile, AL, Sunday night and think that she is awesome.

One wrote that the crown made her look even more like a Queen.

Fans want to see Charlotte Flair win the title again this week. Only time will tell if she will be able to defeat Asuka or not.

Do you think Flair would defeat Asuka in the upcoming episode of SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

