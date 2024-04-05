[PHOTO] CM Punk spotted with 43-year-old wrestling legend at GCW Bloodsport X

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, CM Punk was in attendance for GCW Bloodsport. The show featured WWE star Shayna Baszler in action against Masha Slamovich.

Other WWE Superstars, including Nia Jax and Braun Strowman, were also in attendance for the show. Bloodsport X also featured high-profile matches including Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE), and John Morrison aka Johnny Bloodsport, who lost to Josh Barnett in the main event. Timothy Thatcher, Marina Shafir, and Minoru Suzuki were among other notable names who competed at the show.

While attending Bloodsport X, Punk ran into deathmatch legend, Nick Gage. The 43-year-old was photographed alongside the former WWE Champion.

Check out Punk's photo with Gage:

Gage is primarily known for his brutal style of matches. He is a three-time GCW World Champion and has also competed for All Elite Wrestling. His third and latest reign as the GCW World Champion began after dethroning Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE) in a Title vs. Career Match.

Mark Henry opened up about CM Punk's recent comments on AEW

After departing All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk returned to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

During an interview with MMA Hour, Punk opened up about his time in Tony Khan's promotion and the controversial altercation with Jack Perry that ultimately led to The Second City Saint's departure.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, wrestling legend Mark Henry provided his take on the situation. He stated that Punk did not need to air his dirty linen in public and he could have kept the stories to himself.

"Keep your sh*t to yourself. It ain't got nothing to do with anybody else. You start airing your dirt laundry, there's people that love and respect you and they're gonna take your side. They don't even need to hear the other person's side. So, why put that out there? People need to stop going to social media and saying everything that goes on with them. Keep your business between you and don't bring it to work. People have to do better in pro wrestling. We cannibalize each other, like why? there's no reason for it."

CM Punk will be on commentary during the World Heavyweight Championship Match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. He is currently out of action with an injury.

