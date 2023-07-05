[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley shows off her scars from her match on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley defended her Women's Heavyweight Championship against Natalya last night. Ripley was pushed to her limit during the match, resulting in her showing her scars from the bout.

At Night of Champions, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Championship against Natalya in sixty-nine seconds. The Queen Of Hearts took the loss personally and wanted to prove herself in a rematch.

In the following weeks, Natalya was granted a rematch against Ripley, but the match was called off. The Champion attacked Natalya while she made her way to the ring, rendering her defenseless and unable to compete.

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Natalya received another shot at the title. This time, she returned the favor by blindsiding the Champion during her entrance. During the match, Natalya pushed Ripley to such an extent that the latter was seen bleeding from the mouth.

In the end, it was Ripley who got the win and retained her championship. However, she didn't walk away from her bout unscathed. The Women's World Champion posted an image of the scars she received earlier today.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE #StayMad Imma keep winning while y’all keep losing at life Imma keep winning while y’all keep losing at life 😘 #StayMad https://t.co/GY0f7gkykM

Who will Rhea Ripley face at SummerSlam?

Ripley has been on the top of her game since joining the Judgment Day. She went on to win the Royal Rumble and, later, the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania. Since her win, Ripley has not defended her championship at every PLE.

However, WWE plans to have her defend the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam. According to recent reports, She is slated to face Raquel Rodriguez at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Before the rumor started doing the rounds, in an interview, Rhea Ripley stated that she would want to tag team with the current Women's Tag Team Champion some time down the line while wrestling in WWE.

