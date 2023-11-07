Photo : WWE Hall of Famer shows off incredible figure at 48

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared her photograph on social media showing off an incredible figure at the age of 48 years.

The name in question is Torrie Wilson. She started her career in WCW and was an integral part of WWE's female roster in the early 2000s. In May 2008, Wilson announced her retirement after she was released from her contract. She made a few appearances within the Stamford-based company here and there before getting inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Torrie Wilson recently took to her Twitter account to show off her incredible figure. She posted a photograph of herself holding a kettlebell. The Hall of Famer urged the fans to start the week with a smile on their faces.

"Start the week with a smile, and Monday will become your favorite day for new beginnings & fresh adventures🙂💪," wrote Torrie Wilson.

Considering her age, the Hall of Famer looks in good shape. Despite retiring from in-ring action, Wilson continues to train hard. She often shares pictures and clips of her working out in the gym.

Torrie Wilson opened up about her favorite WWE female Superstar

Torrie Wilson recently talked about her obsession with Rhea Ripley. She stated that she has been a fan of other female WWE Superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair, in the past. But she believes that The Eradicator is currently on some different level.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Wilson opened up about her admiration for WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now – Rhea Ripley. Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible. I've definitely gone through periods where I've been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca. They're all up there, right? But Rhea Ripley right now is just killing it," Torrie Wilson said.

During the interview, Wilson also sent a light-hearted warning to the female member of The Judgment Day. She acknowledged that if the two ever square off inside the ring, The Nightmare would easily beat her down. The Hall of Famer concluded by saying that she has immense love for the Australian wrestler.

