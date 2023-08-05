[Photo] WWE SummerSlam 2023 stage revealed

A photograph from the venue for WWE SummerSlam 2023 has surfaced online.

WWE SummerSlam will air live tomorrow night from Ford Field in Detroit. Tonight's edition of SmackDown will be the final show ahead of the premium live event tomorrow night. There are several marquee matches scheduled to take place at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" tomorrow night at Ford Field.

Ahead of SummerSlam, WrestleZone has shared an image of the set for tomorrow's premium live event. In the image below, Ronda Rousey's entrance is being played and there doesn't appear to be much of a stage for SummerSlam at all. Instead, there is an entrance tunnel with screens on it and then a large ramp to the ring. WWE can fit more fans in the stadium with a smaller stage for the show.

Shayna Baszler sends warning ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Shayna Baszler has issued a warning to Ronda Rousey ahead of their MMA Rules bout at WWE SummerSlam.

Ronda Rousey is rumored to be going on hiatus following her match against Shayna Baszler tomorrow night. The rivalry between the two former MMA stars has gotten very personal and The Queen of Spades recently sent a message to Rousey.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Baszler claimed that she might be the person that can finally shut Ronda Rousey up.

"I think the difference between me and Ronda (Rousey) is that when I catch her in my Kirifuda, there's no more talking. She can tear all my limbs off, I still got a piece to say. The talking ends, and I'm the first person, we can look back, when you think about all the rivalries that Ronda's had, I'm the first person that people are like, 'Oh, this might finally be someone that can shut Ronda up," she said.

Ronda Rousey versus Shayna Baszler is the only match from the RAW women's division on tomorrow night's premium live event. Rhea Ripley is not scheduled to have a match at the premium live event, and the Women's Tag Team Championships also will not be on the line. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch were seemingly heading toward a clash tomorrow night, but the bout was rescheduled to the August 14th edition of RAW.

