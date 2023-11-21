"Picture queen" - Mercedes Mone, Charlotte Flair, and other top superstars react to WWE star's throwback photos

WWE star Natalya recently took to social media to share a host of rare throwback photos featuring Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Mercedes Mone, and the late Bray Wyatt, among others.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Natalya shared throwback photos featuring her current and past colleagues. She also sent out a heartfelt message, writing the following:

"Found some incredible memories in an old phone of mine. Photos I haven’t seen in years, some I forgot I had. So many more I’m gonna share soon.. stand by!"

Mone, Flair, Renee Paquette, CJ Perry, and Brie Garcia reacted to Nattie's post with heartwarming comments.

Check out the reactions from Natalya's current and past colleagues:

Natalya has been with WWE for well over a decade. She has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the company and is a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

She is currently competing on RAW, teaming up with Tegan Nox. The duo is feuding with the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Bully Ray revealed how Charlotte Flair will benefit the most from Ric Flair signing with AEW

Charlotte Flair's father and professional wrestling legend, Ric Flair, recently signed with AEW.

According to Bully Ray, Charlotte will benefit the most from her father signing with Tony Khan's promotion. In the past, Charlotte and Ric have shared the screen in WWE, with The Nature Boy managing The Queen.

Speaking on Busted Open, Ray claimed that Charlotte was no longer in the shadow of her father for the next few years at least.

"You know who this actually benefits? Charlotte. Daddy's shadow's not around right now for the next few years. That's just my opinion. Not that they were side-by-side but with Ric in a completely different company, I think it benefits Charlotte," said Ray.

Charlotte Flair is currently preparing for the upcoming WarGames Match at Survivor Series. She will team up with Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch as the babyfaces set to face Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Bayley.

