"Please convince Triple H to make it happen" - Fans go wild after Seth Rollins teases dream match against 30-year-old superstar

Seth Rollins has a new target on his back after winning the World Heavyweight Championship, with wrestlers itching to get a shot at the newly unveiled title. Will Ospreay could be a future opponent, and fans exploded at the possibility of a match between the two.

The Monday Night Messiah is one of the biggest stars in the wrestling world and one of the best wrestlers in WWE. He won the World Heavyweight Championship to become a world champion after four years by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023.

WIll Ospreay has never wrestled in WWE. He is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is the leader of the United Empire stable. He has won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship once, the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship once, and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship thrice.

The Englishman is one of the most talented wrestlers in the world and has had a number of exceptional matches over the last few years. However, he has never shared the ring with Seth Rollins. The Visionary teased a match between the two on Twitter and fans exploded.

Seth Rollins is set to defend his new title against Damian Priest this week on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Ospreay cemented his position as the #1 Contender for Kenny Omega's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion. The two will clash on June 25 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Rhea Ripley said one of her boyfriends accepted Seth Rollins' apology

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was involved in an incident with Seth Rollins when the former Shield member put his arm around the Eradicator's shoulder. She initially thought it was Dominik before realizing that it was the World Heavyweight Champion and jumping away.

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, the former world champion apologized to the Nightmare, Dominik, and Buddy Matthews. Rhea Ripley addressed Rollins' apology in a recent interview. She stated that Buddy forgave him, but Dominik wants revenge.

"[Has Dom or Buddy accepted Seth's apology?] Buddy yes. Dom Dom I feel like it lit a fire under him where he wants some revenge. Yeah, I haven't talked to him in the last 24 hours about it, but I know that he wasn't very happy. We had a little back and forth straight afterwards where I was like why like 'Why didn't you do something?' And I think he definitely wants to get him back," she said. [From 8:08 to 8:28]

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy were part of a faction during the latter's time in WWE. However, the current AEW Trios Champion was released from the company, putting an end to that storyline.

