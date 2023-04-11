"PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD" - WWE Universe reacts to potential name change of upcoming event

WrestleMania is officially over for another year, and WWE is now focused on the upcoming Backlash event, which will take place in around three weeks' time. However, a bit of confusion may have risen following an apparent botch from Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW.

The company appeared to drop a bombshell that Backlash will now be called WrestleMania Backlash following Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion challenged Brock Lesnar to a match as part of the show following last week's assault and referred to the show as "WrestleMania Backlash."

Up until now, the show has been advertised as just Backlash, but in years gone by, the show has been called WrestleMania Backlash, so it would make sense if this wasn't a mistake.

That being said, the WWE Universe has been reacting in a hilarious manner online at the concept of the show's name being changed in the lead-up to the event.

Kyler Needs Cavalier @KylerKlub NO NOT WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH. JUST BACKLASH PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD NO NOT WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH. JUST BACKLASH PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD 😭😭😭

Giovanni #DaredevilIsBack @markmane2 And now they just did a trailer promo and called it Backlash. Maybe it was botch on Cody's part. And now they just did a trailer promo and called it Backlash. Maybe it was botch on Cody's part.

Matthew Hagerty @SmokaToka420 Cody called it Mania BackLash. Botch by Cody or they changed the name?! Don't matter to me not a problem. Everyone will make it a problem #WWERAW Cody called it Mania BackLash. Botch by Cody or they changed the name?! Don't matter to me not a problem. Everyone will make it a problem #WWERAW

YaUncKal @YaUncKal @JDfromNY206 guess it was a botch cause they been saying backlash @JDfromNY206 guess it was a botch cause they been saying backlash

As of writing, it's unclear if Cody Rhodes did botch the name since he was part of last year's WrestleMania Backlash. That being said, a trailer was played for the upcoming show in Puerto Rico following the promo from Rhodes, and it was still being called Backlash.

Do you think the promotion should rename the upcoming event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

