"Please don't go to AEW," "You will ruin your life" - WWE Universe in disbelief as Roman Reigns' cousin gets spotted with Tony Khan

Roman Reigns' cousin and member of the Anoa’i family, Zilla Fatu, has been making the rounds on social media lately.

For those unaware, Zilla Fatu is the son of the late WWE legend Umaga, who tragically passed away at 36. The second-generation star competed under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school last year but shortly parted ways due to irreconcilable differences.

Earlier today, Zilla took to his official X handle to share pictures with AEW President Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, Isiah Kassidy, Daniel Garcia, and Nick Waye. The up-and-coming star seemingly paid a visit during the 'Winter is Coming' episode of AEW Dynamite this week.

His surprise backstage visit to AEW sparked speculation online regarding his potential signing with All Elite Wrestling. Some fans, however, aren't too thrilled about the idea of Zilla Fatu choosing AEW over WWE.

Is Zilla Fatu AEW bound?

This isn't the first time Zilla Fatu has teased a potential AEW move. Earlier this year, he tagged AEW's official handle and his cousin Jacob Fatu on X, fueling rumors of their immediate arrival.

As of this writing, there's no word on whether the two parties have held talks, but all hints point toward Tony Khan secretly bringing in Anoa’i family member.

Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown tonight

Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE on SmackDown for the first time since his triumph over LA Knight at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The Head of the Table has been featured on the front and center of the official Royal Rumble poster, which suggests he'll be involved at the marquee event in some capacity.

LA Knight and Randy Orton have been gunning for the Undisputed Universal Championship, having defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match last week.

Nick Aldis has promised to give The Viper the man who put him out of the commission. Will Orton finally get a shot at Reigns' gold at Royal Rumble? Fans will have to tune in to Friday Night SmackDown to find out.

