"Please just end this," "This feud needs to end" - Fans are unhappy with the booking of major WWE rivalry 

If reactions to a recent tweet are anything to go by, fans are eagerly waiting to see Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus move on from their months-long WWE rivalry.

Since the April 10th episode of RAW, where Stratus betrayed Lynch and showed her true colors, the two performers have been on a collision course. The feud seemed promising in the first few weeks as the WWE Hall of Famer got to showcase new facets of her character. However, it couldn't sustain the momentum as Lynch and Stratus struggled to elevate the material into something compelling.

The duo went to war at Night of Champions 2023, where Trish Stratus emerged victorious after Zoey Stark interfered. While it was expected their feud would culminate at SummerSlam 2023, the match couldn't make it to the show's card.

After a couple of more matches on RAW that didn't see any concrete winner emerging, Lynch and Stratus are now set to clash in a Steel Cage match at Payback 2023. The bout is widely expected to mark the feud's ending, allowing both the talented performers to move on to bigger and better things.

A Twitter post recently quizzed fans if they are excited to watch the upcoming Steel Cage match. The vast majority of users commented that they were rooting for the feud to finally reach the finishing point.

Check out the reactions below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo is also not a fan of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't mince any words before his honest thoughts about Lynch and Stratus' feud.

The former WWE personality mentioned that the promotion had already given the match between the performers before and was now just needlessly extending the feud.

"What were they chanting that sounded like Pocahontas? What the heck? I don't even know what they are saying. Bro, we've seen this Becky-Trish promo 18 freaking times already, bro! Come on! Oh my gosh! Talk about beating a dead horse, man," said Vince Russo.

Regardless of who emerges victorious at Payback 2023, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus would surely hope to end their rivalry on a high by delivering a Steel Cage match to remember.

Do you think The Man would have it easy against the WWE Hall of Famer at Payback next month? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

