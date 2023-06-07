"Please just do it" - WWE fans want John Cena to face SmackDown star after 13 years in one last match 

John Cena's latest comments about WWE Hall of Famer Edge have left fans clamoring for another match between the duo.

WWE recently shared a clip on its official Twitter handle in which Cena can be seen talking about Edge. The former WWE Champion was moved to tears while praising one of his greatest rivals. Cena stated that he hoped everyone realized how gifted and caring Adam (Copeland) is. The 16-time world champion called the Hall of Famer a "great human being."

John Cena's comments about Edge received a massive reaction from the WWE Universe. Many fans chimed in and expressed their desire to see one last match between the two legends. For those unaware, the last singles match between Cena and Edge took place on the September 20, 2010, episode of WWE RAW, with Cena coming out victorious.

John Cena and Edge have feuded on various occasions in the past

Back in the day, John Cena and Edge faced off on multiple occasions on WWE TV as well as live shows. Their singles record is staggeringly in favor of Cena, with the WWE veteran being 20-6 against Edge. Two singles matches between the duo ended in No Contest.

Cena's father has been in awe of Edge's skills as a wrestler for a long time now. He said, during an interview with Sportskeeda last year, that he had nothing but respect for the Rated-R Superstar.

"I have nothing but respect for Adam Copeland. I think Edge, as the Rated-R Superstar, did a hell of a job doing what he did and he's doing it again because now he's the heel again, he's the guy they were looking for, you can't predict what he's gonna do. All I want to say is be careful with what you're doing because of the past and the injuries that you've had. I think he's going to be an outstanding, surprising individual to come back."

Edge made his surprise return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble after a nine-year-long hiatus and has since done an incredible job. He has done it all in the ring and is bound to get a well-deserved send-off somewhere down the line.

It remains to be seen, though, if WWE manages to give fans one last match between Cena and Edge in the future.

