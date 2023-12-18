"Please release him," "He's boring" - WWE Universe reacts to a recent report on RAW Superstar amid 7-month absence

A new report on RAW Superstar's absence has come to the fore, and the WWE Universe has been reacting ever since. The name in question is Dexter Lumis.

The 39-year-old Superstar has been away from TV programming since the May 15 episode of Monday Night RAW. Lumis was part of the battle royale to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, which Mustafa Ali won. His last singles match dates back to May 29, when he defeated Akira Tozawa during Main Event tapings.

Since then, there's no official word on why the company pulled him from weekly programming. However, a recent report has clarified that Dexter Lumis isn't injured and is ready to return once the creative team has a plan for him.

The Tortured Artist was one of Triple H's re-hires when he took control of the creative reins of the Stamford-based promotion. Despite being initially portrayed as a menacing force on the main roster, Lumis hasn't been used to his full potential. Amid his ongoing absence, some fans think it's time for the company to let go of the 6 ft 2 in star, while a few people think he needs to be repackaged and sent to SmackDown or NXT.

Has WWE given up on Dexter Lumis?

Ex-WWE head writer unhappy with Dexter Lumis' booking

Speaking on the Legion of RAW earlier this year, Vince Russo questioned WWE's booking of Dexter Lumis as he believes the latter could be money if used properly:

"I am always thinking about the casual fans. I am watching Gargano in the ring and I am watching Dexter Lumis on the outside, who's the money here? The money here is Dexter Lumis and not Johnny Gargano. Lumis is the money and he's standing on the outside doing nothing,"

Russo also pitched the idea of Lumis joining The Judgment Day. With Royal Rumble on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Triple H decides to bring him back for the traditional 30-man namesake match.

