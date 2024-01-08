"Please release him man," "He deserves so much more" - WWE Universe slams Triple H for his booking of SmackDown star

Triple H has turned a lot of things around in WWE for better ever since taking over the duties of the head of the creative team from his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. While fans are majorly impressed with how Hunter has been running things, many are unimpressed with his booking of certain stars.

One such name is Cameron Grimes. The 30-year-old received his main roster call-up during the Draft 2023 and was promoted to SmackDown after spending nearly four years on NXT. However, he has rarely been featured on TV programming and has yet to be involved in any notable storyline.

Grimes has been used as a stepping stone for the other stars, with his last win on TV programming coming back in May 2023. He was seen on SmackDown last week in a backstage segment featuring Austin Theory and Grayson Waller and will face the Aussie Icon in a singles match this Friday.

Many pointed out his abysmal booking on social media, criticizing Triple H for how he has treated Grimes, who was once a prominent part of NXT.

Check out some reactions below:

WWE has been flourishing under Triple H

While some fans may be disappointed with certain stars' bookings, no one can deny that Triple H has done an excellent job at steering the ship when things were going downhill for WWE. The same is reflected in numbers as the company is often breaking live attendance and revenue records.

Hunter has also done a commendable job at bolstering the WWE roster. Other than bringing back several formerly released stars, the 14-time world champion has also promoted a lot of names from NXT and is slowly building them up for the big stage.

The WWE CCO received huge praise from Freddie Prinze Jr. for all the long-term storylines. The former writer applauded Hunter for tying up different programs.

"Triple H is really good at telling long-term storylines. We'll get into them in more detail, but when people were in cages, they were telling stories without even talking about c**p that happened over a year ago and still holding grudges. They've really been able to pull that off at a high level, and I just want to shout that out real quick."

The company looks set to be heading towards one of the greatest WrestleMania seasons ever. The Rock recently made his return to WWE and teased a showdown against Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, CM Punk is also back after nearly a decade and looks more determined than ever.

