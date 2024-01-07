"Pointless," "Gone in 6 months" - WWE Universe lashes out at dominant stable following SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, The Authors of Pain returned and aligned with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

AOP was also reunited with Paul Ellering to create a five-person faction, but the name wasn't revealed at that time. This has led to fans speculating on what the group could be called, but a lot of the reactions have been negative.

Expand Tweet

Despite the group being given a push to begin their run on SmackDown and taking out Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, it seems that some fans still believe that they will be seen as jobbers once again.

Expand Tweet

Kross has not been booked well on SmackDown since he was re-signed by Triple H in late 2022, and many fans believe that his latest venture will be another way to bury the former NXT Champion.

Expand Tweet

When asked to give names for the group, some fans pushed names like "The Jobber Squad, Pointless, and Future Endevoured" which shows how little some of these fans think of AOP's return.

Will Karrion Kross be pushed alongside Authors of Pain on WWE SmackDown?

Karrion Kross has been waiting for his moment for several years, and after everything he has endured in WWE, there isn't a single person who deserves a push more than him.

Kross has been teasing a faction for several weeks, and now it seems he could be pushed to the highest level with Authors of Pain as his henchmen. Many fans have already pointed out the fact that they have the same numbers as The Bloodline and that AOP could be a legitimate threat to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Fans are reluctant to back this new team given WWE's reputation with stables, but Paul Ellering is a Hall of Famer for a reason, and he has already guided Authors of Pain to Tag Team gold, so he could do it again on the main roster.

Kross, Scarlett, and AOP could be destined for major things in the coming months.

Do you think it is finally Karrion Kross' time on SmackDown? Share your thoughts and predictions for the group in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.