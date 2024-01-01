"Pointless," "Long Term Storytelling" - Fans divided over Triple H hyping 'personal' match that's "5+ years in the making"

WWE's head of creative Triple H hyped a major upcoming match on Twitter, and fans can't wait to finally witness the much-awaited encounter.

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax's rivalry goes way back to late 2018. On the road to Survivor Series 2018, Jax accidentally punched Lynch on an episode of RAW and left her with a bloody face. The visual of a bloodied Lynch looking down at the ring quickly gained iconic status. This was a pivotal moment in her months-long push as The Man on WWE TV.

Lynch and Jax have never faced off in a singles match on WWE TV. In a matter of hours, the two female stars will finally go one-on-one on RAW Day 1. Triple H hyped the bout on his official Twitter handle, and fans had a variety of reactions to the same:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Triple H brought back Nia Jax after she sent him a text message

Nia Jax was let go by WWE in late 2021. The former RAW Women's Champion had requested more time off for her mental health break, but the same wasn't granted to her. She was instead released by WWE, and she wasn't happy at all. Jax made an appearance during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Jax later had a chat with her former NXT coach, who encouraged her to have a talk with Triple H in regards to a potential return. Jax listened to her and ended up sending a text to Triple H.

Here's what Jax said on After The Bell podcast:

“I remember I was talking to Sara Amato because she was my coach at NXT and she was like, ‘You look great, you look incredible. You’re made for wrestling. You should try again.’ ‘Really? I would love to, but I’m not sure.’ She was like, ‘Just text Hunter. Text him.’ I texted Hunter, ‘Hey, I was wondering if you had a spot for me to come back,’" said Jax.

She continued:

"Two minutes later he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s talk. Let’s chat soon.’ It snowballed from there. I didn’t really know when I was going to return, we just chatted about a possible time because he’s so incredibly busy. Nobody knew when it was going to be. Possibly SummerSlam, after SummerSlam, we didn’t know. Finally, I got the call, ‘Hey, you’re needed.'” [H/T Fightful]

Jax has received big praise from many fans for her work since her return a few months ago. She will compete in what is quite possibly her biggest WWE match to date when she finally takes on The Man on RAW.

Who will win when Becky Lynch and Nia Jax collide on RAW?

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.