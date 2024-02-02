Popular band dedicates concert performance to CM Punk following injury

A popular band has dedicated one of its live performances to CM Punk after he suffered an injury.

Living Color is one of the most well-known bands among professional wrestling fans, mainly due to one of their songs, Cult of Personality. It has been the theme song for former WWE Champion CM Punk for over a decade.

He continued to use the song during his AEW run and upon returning to the WWE. Punk recently competed in a televised match for the first time since returning to the company when he participated in the 2024 Royal Rumble match, which Cody Rhodes won.

However, he suffered a torn tricep injury during the match. Punk confirmed on RAW this week that he would have to miss WrestleMania 40. Following the announcement of his injury, Living Color, performing in a concert in Roanoke, Virginia, wished Punk a speedy recovery and dedicated the performance to him before playing his theme song.

Eric Bischoff reacted to CM Punk's injury

The news about CM Punk's injury turned many heads since it was the first televised match since his return. Since the news broke, several fans and critics have commented on it.

Eric Bischoff also addressed Punk's injury during the 83 Weeks podcast, where he said he feels bad for him.

"He had a fresh start in WWE. He was coming back, the stories that could have been told, the opportunities that were there for him... and going through whatever, you know, again... I don't know him. I've never had a syllable of conversation with the man."

He continued:

"I don't know what he's made of or what he's like. But to go through this emotional roller coaster that he's been on for the last however long it's been, eight months, 10 months... between the craziness at AEW and and coming back to WWE and now? This man... I feel bad for him. I really do. I don't know how you couldn't feel bad for him." [5:10 - 5:44]

It's sad to see Punk's WrestleMania dreams end in such a tragic way. We wish him a speedy recovery.

