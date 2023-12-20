Popular Bloodline member sends a five-word message to Randy Orton after his confrontation with the faction

Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to Instagram to put Randy Orton on notice after his confrontation with Roman Reigns and others.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Reigns finally returned to WWE television. He came face-to-face with an old nemesis and SmackDown's newest superstar, Orton, who had recently kick-started his feud with The Bloodline.

Following the in-ring confrontation between Reigns and Orton, Heyman took to Instagram to highlight a line from The Tribal Chief's promo. He further put The Viper on notice with a five-word message.

"THE TRIBAL CHIEF HAS SPOKEN!" wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Mark Henry believes Randy Orton could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has surpassed 1200 days as the Universal Champion and has been completely dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In 2023, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his championship against Jey Uso, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, and other prominent names. A clash against Randy Orton could be on the cards for early 2024.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE legend and wrestling veteran Mark Henry claimed that Orton could be in a prime position to dethrone Reigns.

"To put Randy Orton [in a position to] beat Roman Reigns, I don't see that being far-fetched. I really don't," said Henry.

The Hall of Famer added:

"He's the only guy that I can see actually beating Roman Reigns, with his [championship] pedigree."

Orton is a 14-time WWE World Champion. However, his last reign as champion was when he held the RAW Tag Team Championship with Matt Riddle in 2022.

RK-Bro's reign as RAW Tag Team Champions ended at the hands of The Usos after Reigns played a crucial role in helping Jimmy and Jey become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in May 2022.

Orton will be aiming for revenge when he next steps foot into the ring with Reigns.

