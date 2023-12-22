Popular Bloodline member sends a four-word message to Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Ahead of the show, The Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to social media to send a message to The Tribal Chief.

After being absent for several weeks, Reigns finally returned to WWE programming on last week's episode of SmackDown. He was confronted by Randy Orton, who has his sights set on The Bloodline and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul Heyman acknowledged The Tribal Chief and asked the WWE Universe to do the same. Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week's episode of SmackDown, which was pre-taped last week.

"ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!" Paul Heyman shared.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Mark Henry believes Randy Orton could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In 2023, he successfully defended his title against LA Knight, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and other top names.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE legend Mark Henry claimed that Randy Orton could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Mark Henry said:

"To put Randy Orton [in a position to] beat Roman Reigns, I don't see that being far-fetched. I really don't."

Expand Tweet

Henry expressed that Orton was the only believable contender to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from Reigns.

"He's the only guy that I can see actually beating Roman Reigns, with his [championship] pedigree."

Orton is a 14-time World Champion and is aiming to win his 15th. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over 1200 days. He previously unified both the Universal and the WWE Championships.

The Tribal Chief previously played a major role in The Viper's long-term injury that kept him out of action for over a year. It was his interference that led to RK-Bro losing the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos.

Would you like to see Randy Orton challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!