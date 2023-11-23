Popular faction with over 24 Championships was named as the best faction, according to WWE Universe

WWE is in a new Era where most of the storylines revolve around factions across all three brands. However, there is a group in particular that has been adored by the fans that collectively has over 24 championships, and recently they were named as the best stable in the promotion.

Last year, Triple H's new regime saw a boom in the introduction of stables on WWE's main roster. Apart from The Bloodline, the previous regime had no interest in pushing stars to form new stables across brands. After SummerSlam 2022, The Game introduced Damage CTRL to the world.

After over a year on the main roster, the group added more star power in less than a week when Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the faction. The WWE Universe recently named the stable as the best in the promotion ahead of their match at Survivor Series 2023.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Earlier this year, there were reports regarding the end of the stable and fans also believe that Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai's time as a trio has come to an end. However, the management turned the tide for the stable after the introduction of two new members. It will be interesting to see what the faction does next on the blue brand.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai wanted a popular WWE star in their stable

Damage CTRL had a decent star when they tried to dominate the women's division on Monday Night RAW as Dakota Kai and IYO SKY quickly captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, Bayley was unable to win the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair on numerous occasions.

After losing to the same stars in different matches, fans wondered if the stable needed another member. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Dakota Kai claimed that she wanted Alba Fyre to be the fourth member of Damage CTRL. Check it out:

"I'll continue to stick by this. Alba, Alba Fyre in NXT. The reason I say this is because she's awesome. She's just a Scottish wild woman but when we took photos to pitch this idea of the stable... before I was released, she was part of the line-up... So I still stand by the fact that Alba could add a completely different element to us. She's awesome, she's a psychopath so we could use that." (From 26:56 to 27:35)

The new and improved Damage CTRL is entering their second WarGames against Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.