Popular faction implodes in major title match on WWE show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, The D'Angelo Family defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Dyad in the opening match of the show.

Tony D'Angelo and his partner Stacks captured the titles at The Great American Bash last month after they dethroned Gallus. Their first title defense took place this week. The ring was surrounded by Schism and its followers, who wore yellow masks.

During the match, The Don of NXT sent Jagger Reid to the outside, but several of the masked people stood in front of the latter to prevent the former from getting to him. Rip Fowler and Stacks both tagged into the match, and The D'Angelo Family member hit his opponent with strikes.

Later on in the match, Tony D'Angelo nailed Rip with a spinebuster and Jagger with Fishermen's Buster. After Rip tagged himself into the match, Jagger took out The Don with a suicide dive. Folwer tossed Tony D back into the ring. Ivy Nile then came out to distract Schism.

Most of the followers went and stood in front of her to block her, but two masked individuals, who could be The Creed brothers, took out Jagger on the outside. Tony D'Angelo then hit his finisher on Rip Fowler to win the match and retain the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

