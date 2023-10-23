Popular WWE name makes announcement that may signify his permanent return to the company

A popular WWE name seemingly indicated that he may return to the company with his recent announcement.

Pat McAfee has been a popular name in the company ever since he started appearing in NXT. He wrestled a few well-received matches on the brand before he was moved to the main roster, where he remained as a commentator.

McAfee proved to be an entertaining analyst who provided a breath of fresh air to the commentary desk. He was entertaining, and his antics were well-received. However, he decided to leave the commentary team behind to join ESPN College GameDay.

Recently, Pat McAfee took to social media to announce that he has not re-signed with ESPN College GameDay since he is not right for the college football fanbase.

"To the 49%, I have some great news.. I have heard you all very loud and clear since the beginning of my stint with GameDay. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I have not resigned a contract with the legendary show. I’m not right for some crowds and the “distinguished” College Football folks are definitely one of those." - an excerpt from his tweet.

The Rock sent a message to Pat McAfee after a recent WWE appearance

Pat McAfee recently returned to SmackDown, where he confronted Austin Theory. He also introduced The Rock, who came out and exchanged a few words with Theory. The segment ended when The Great One laid out Theory and even hit his signature People's Elbow on him.

Following the segment, The Rock took to social media to tell Pat McAfee that it was an honor to share the stage with him.

"Honor was mine as well @PatMcAfeeShow Helluva Friday we had. Chopped it up with you and the boys Friday morning on your show (and drank tequila) and Friday night we rock the house in Denver. “You are..” “An a**hole..” for 10min straight," wrote The Rock.

It remains to be seen if Pat McAfee will return to WWE even though his contract with ESPN College GameDay is up.

