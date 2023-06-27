Popular WWE star wants to fight King Charles III in London 

This week, WWE will be live from London, England, as SmackDown and Money in the Bank are set to take place at the O2 arena. Meanwhile, LA Knight already has plans for his trip to the United Kingdom.

A staple of the British culture is the Royal Family. Much like World Wrestling Entertainment, they love to put on a grand spectacle for their legions of supporters.

While speaking to the Daily Star, LA Knight jokingly challenged King Charles III to a fight in London ahead of MITB 2023.

"I gotta go to the top man and run for King Charles. I know he’s old and beaten down and, you know, busted up. But I’ve got to take the crown." (H/T Daily Star)

Over the past few months, LA Knight has made a great impression on WWE fans and backstage officials, with him rising up the card quickly.

WWE Hall of Famer is ready for LA Knight's potential title run

On Saturday, The Megastar is set to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The bout's winner will earn a contract to face the champion of their choosing.

On a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T said that LA Knight is ready to be a world champion with or without the Money in the Bank briefcase.

"Put the rocket on him [LA Knight], man," Booker T said. "I mean, quit messing around. Put the title on him. That’s my thing, man. When you got a guy like him, he's rare, he's very rare. He's organic, he's figured it out on his own. When you got guys like that, you got to put 'em in the game. That's just me. That's the school I come from. So yeah, watching that dude do his stuff right now, it's been awesome." [H/T Fightful]

Besides LA Knight, major WWE stars like Butch, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, and Logan Paul will all be hoping to climb the ladder to become Mr. Money in the Bank on Saturday.

