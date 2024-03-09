Popular WWE Superstar gets a new tattoo ahead of SmackDown

An absent WWE Superstar has revealed a new tattoo ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue bland will go down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Tegan Nox returned to the company in December 2022 but has not been prominently featured on the main roster so far. She has not competed in a match since the Elimination Chamber qualifying Last Chance Battle Royal on the February 19 edition of WWE RAW. Raquel Rodriguez won the Last Chance Battle Royal, but it was Becky Lynch who emerged victorious at the premium live event last month. Ahead of tonight's show, Tegan Nox took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has gotten some new ink done.

"Feel sad... Go get a tattoo!... specifically off @amiratattoos", she wrote.

Nox got a new tattoo ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

Former WWE writer claims SmackDown star has "lost his shine"

Vince Russo believes the momentum behind LA Knight has begun to fade after the popular star entered into a rivalry with AJ Styles on SmackDown.

Knight began his run on the main roster as Max Dupri, the leader of the Maximum Male Models faction. After that didn't pan out, he returned to his LA Knight character and became a fan-favorite on WWE SmackDown. The veteran competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month but was attacked by AJ Styles during the match. Styles did not qualify for the Elimination Chamber match but flew to Australia to cost Knight his opportunity to win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested that Knight should be added to the United States Championship picture ahead of WrestleMania XL.

"That might not be bad. I like that too bro, I like that too. There's a lot of bodies you could put in there. A ladder match, a lot of action. I kinda like that too." [7:03 onwards]

However, Russo added that Knight has lost his shine heading into the biggest show of the year and noted that United States Champion Logan Paul is money.

"I feel as you are sitting here talking about him, I feel like he (LA Knight) has lost his shine. And Logan Paul, bro Logan Paul is money man. Logan Paul is money. You gotta write that bro, that's money." [7:37 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to answer The Bloodline's challenge. Only time will tell if the promotion has any surprises in store for fans during tonight's show.

What do you think should happen with LA Knight on The Road to WrestleMania? Should he escalate his feud with Styles or go after the United States Championship? Discuss below!

