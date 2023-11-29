Popular WWE Superstar reacts to fans worrying about recent absence

A popular WWE Superstar has reacted to fans worrying about his absence from television as of late.

Last night's edition of RAW took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It was the first show following Survivor Series 2023, and the buzz in the crowd was off the charts. CM Punk returned to the red brand for the first time in almost a decade at the end of the show and announced that he was back home.

Randy Orton also returned to WWE at Survivor Series and competed in the Men's WarGames match. The Viper was also in action last night on RAW and picked up a pinfall victory over The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

One superstar who did not appear at Survivor Series or last night's episode of RAW is Karrion Kross. The veteran has not competed in a match since his loss to AJ Styles on the August 11 episode of SmackDown. Kross took to social media today to react to a wrestling fan wondering why he and Scarlett Bordeaux were not on TV. The former NXT Champion noted that they are ready to return and are very angry.

"We live. Alive & well. Ready. And very angry. ⏳," he wrote.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has lost hope in Karrion Kross

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently disclosed that he has lost all hope for Karrion Kross on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show earlier this year, Dutch Mantell compared Karrion Kross to rising star LA Knight. Mantell noted that Knight was terrific at delivering promos, while Kross relied on his catchphrase to get over with fans.

"They don't expect anything big out of Karrion Kross and AJ because they tried Karrion Kross. I don't know what it is. Let's compare LA Knight with Karrion Kross. One guy has it, and Karrion Kross doesn't. I don't care what they do with him. I don't care. LA Knight's a hell of a promo. But Kross, he's got 'Tick Tock.' That's bu***. If I had to rely on Tick Tock as a gimmick, save you money, Mr. Kross," said Dutch Mantell. [From 11:42 to 12:20]

Kross' initial run on the main roster was a disaster and he lost to former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy in his debut match.

The veteran was released by WWE in 2021 but was brought back the following year. Only time will tell if Kross will be able to connect with fans on the main roster down the line.

