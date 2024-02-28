Potential spoiler for World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE is set to present several top title matches at WrestleMania 40. With just over one month away, new information is being revealed on a potential major spoiler.

Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday in Australia to become the new #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The win secured McIntyre's title match against champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 in April.

The latest update on WrestleMania betting odds from BetOnline.ag has The Scottish Warrior defeating The Visionary for the championship.

McIntyre (-300) is currently the sizable favorite to beat Rollins (+200) on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The win would begin The Scottish Psychopath's first reign with this championship as Rollins is the inaugural title holder.

McIntyre vs. Rollins is expected to take place on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, which is Saturday, April 6. However, the line-ups for each night have not been confirmed as of this week.

WWE to update WrestleMania XL line-up

The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues this week now that WWE Elimination Chamber has wrapped up in Australia.

The Rock, Cody Rhodes and others are booked for Friday's post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown. It's believed that WWE will confirm two new 'Mania matches on the show - LA Knight vs. AJ Styes, Randy Orton vs. United States Champion Logan Paul.

It remains to be seen if Orton vs. Paul will be for the championship as a multi-man match was once rumored. Big plans for Bron Breakker have also been rumored now that he is on the main roster following Friday's official SmackDown call-up with the win over Dante Chen.

The current confirmed line-up for the two-night WrestleMania is as follows:

Women's Championship: Iyo Sky defends vs. Bayley

Iyo Sky defends vs. Bayley Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley defends vs. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley defends vs. Becky Lynch World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins defends vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins defends vs. Drew McIntyre Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defends vs. Cody Rhodes

Which match are you most hopeful for to be added to WrestleMania? What is your bold prediction for surprises this year? Sound off in the comments below!